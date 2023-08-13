Two men hospitalized after shooting at 'gathering' on Jacksonville's southside, police say

Police say bullets also struck five vehicles in addition to the two men who were shot in the leg during the shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting took place on Jacksonville's southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Sergeant Lloyd says around 8 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to 2200 Emerson St. in reference to a person who was shot.

Lloyd says upon officers arrival, they found a man "in his 20s" who had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a short time later, a man in his 40s took himself to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, too, as he was shot in the leg as well.

Lloyd says JSO's initial investigation determined that there was a gathering at 2300 Gattis Lane and an unidentified suspect began shooting, striking five vehicles and the two men. Police say there is currently no suspect description.

The shooting is under an ongoing investigation.