Two men hospitalized after early morning shootings in Jacksonville

Two men were hospitalized after early morning shootings in Jacksonville's urban core neighborhood and on the northwest side.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the first incident occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Ionia Street. They were called out in reference to a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

JSO says the victim was shot in the 400 block of Phelps Street and then ran to a location on Ionia Street in order to have someone contact the police.

The victim was taken by Jacksonville Fire & Rescue to a nearby hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, police say.



Police say the suspect is a man who was dressed in all black clothing that was possibly armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

The second incident happened shortly before 3:20 a.m., when a man arrived at a hospital suffering from a single non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Interviews led officers to the 2400 block of Clyde Drive where a potential scene was located, however, JSO says there is no suspect information available at this time.