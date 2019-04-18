Two men were found shot in a gas station parking lot in the Moncrief area of Jacksonville on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a reported aggravated battery near 7200 block of Lem Turner Road. When they arrived, two men were found in the parking lot of the BP gas station suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.