Two men who allegedly stole farm equipment from the New River Solid Waste Landfill in July have been arrested, according to Union County authorities.

James Fender, 26 and Justin Griffis, 24 have both been arrested for allegedly cutting the fence at the New River Solid Waste Landfill, and stealing farm equipment, a 2018 black dump trailer, excavator attachments and other items.

Both men have been charged with two counts of burglary, larceny, two counts of criminal mischief. Bond is set at $55,000 for each man.

