Two men arrested in connection with 2019 killing

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the arrests follow an "extensive investigation."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Monday it has made two arrests in a 2019 killing.

Derek Hudson, 20, and Christopher Brown, 26, were arrested on suspicion of second degree murder, according to a sheriff's office statement.

The case dates back to January 31, 2019, when the victim was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound near the intersection of Emerson Street and St. Augustine Road, the statement said.