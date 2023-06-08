Two men arrested for stealing, dragging ATM machine in Lake City, police say

The Lake City Police Department says 23-year-old Andrew Brown and 20-year-old Ahkeim Griffin were arrested on Aug. 3, as both men face charges of grand theft.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Two men were arrested last Thursday for allegedly stealing an ATM machine and then dragging it while it was attached to a vehicle in an incident that occurred in July in Lake City, according to the Lake City Police Department.

23-year-old Andrew Brown and 20-year-old Ahkeim Griffin were arrested on Aug. 3, as both face charges of grand theft. Griffin was arrested by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office while Brown was arrested by the Lake City Police Department.

According to a news release, at 4:52 a.m. on July 21, officers responded to an alarm that had sounded off at Ameris Bank, located at 2357 West U.S Hwy 90.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that an ATM machine was missing from its foundation near the drive through of the bank. The release states that drag marks could be seen on the asphalt leading through the Lake City Mall parking lot, heading in a northeastern direction.

The release further states that on-scene officers relayed the information to other responding officers in which in turn, an officer saw a white utility truck traveling north, dragging an ATM on NW Bascom Norris Drive. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the release says both Brown and Griffin exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area.

The release mentions that during the time of when the vehicle was located and after the two men fled, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search of finding the men in the "heavily wooded area."