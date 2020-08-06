Two men arrested for 2019 killing of 21-year-old in Putnam County

Witnesses told deputies a man fell from the vehicle. The victim, Kody O’Hara, 21, was found dead at scene

A year-old murder investigation led to homicide charges for two men, one of whom Putnam County Sheriff’s Office detectives traveled to Ohio help arrest.

Tre’monte Edward Hargrove, 25, of Ohio, and Decarius Dominique Howell, 21, of Ocala have been arrested and charged with homicide.

According to deputies, on May 24, 2019, they responded to a traffic crash in the area of 1420 State Road 20 in Interlachen. Witnesses told deputies a man fell from the vehicle.

The victim, Kody O’Hara, 21, was found deceased at scene. Detectives found a wound consistent with a gunshot and the medical examiner confirmed O’Hara’s death was a homicide with the manner of death being a gunshot wound.

Witnesses allegedly told detectives the shooting occurred over a “dope deal gone badly.”

The witness told detectives O’Hara met with four people in a car parked at Matchett Gas, when the vehicle began driving off while the victim was holding onto the door. The vehicle pulled from the parking area and onto State Road 20 at a high rate of speed. Witnesses said they saw O’Hara fall from the vehicle.

On June 1, detectives traveled to Ohio to assist the US Marshals with an arrest warrant for Hargrove for the homicide of O’Hara. Hargrove was extradited to Putnam County where he remains in the Putnam County Jail on $105,000 bond.