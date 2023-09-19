Two men arrested, accused of bringing guns into Pete's Bar

Olaf Anderson, 24, and Shane Adcox, 55, said they didn't know it was illegal to bring a gun into a place licensed to dispense alcohol, according to arrest reports.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Two men were arrested at the same Neptune Beach bar after allegedly bringing a firearm into the establishment, according to the Neptune Beach Police Department.

Bar patrons at Pete's Bar alerted staff when they noticed 24-year-old Olaf Brurgerg Anderson IV drinking an alcoholic drink while carrying a loaded 9mm handgun Friday night, police say. When officers arrived, they arrested Anderson on charges of carrying a concealed firearm in an establishment licensed to dispense alcohol.

Anderson's arrest came exactly one week after another man was arrested in the same bar, on the same charge.

55-year-old Shane Adcox was arrested the previous Friday, Sep. 8, after an incident occurred inside Pete's Bar while Adcox was carrying a firearm and "displaying signs of impairment," police say.

Adcox is charged with carrying a concealed weapon in an establishment licensed to dispense alcohol, improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon, and using while under the influence of alcohol beverages and controlled substances.

Both of the men said they were unaware they could not bring a gun into a place licensed to dispense alcohol, according to their arrest reports. Neptune Beach police said although these men didn't know they were breaking the law, it doesn't mean they can't be arrested.

"The #NBPD has zero tolerance for this type of violation. You will be arrested," the department said on Facebook.

"While the new Concealed Carry Laws recently changed in Florida July 1, 2023, it is important you understand the law and how you can and cannot legally carry a firearm."

The arrests bring to light the exceptions of the recently passed Florida Concealed Carry Law that went into effect July 1, 2023.

Florida House Bill 543 eliminates the requirement to have a concealed firearm license to carry a concealed firearm in Florida. However, there are places where it is illegal to carry a firearm in the state of Florida, even with a Concealed Weapon or Firearm License. This includes places like schools, police stations, court houses, and polling locations. The law also includes bars which are licensed to dispense alcoholic drinks.