Two men were airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after being shot while sitting in a vehicle in the St. Augustine area, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

SJSO says that while a deputy was on patrol, they heard several gunshots coming from a generalized area a short distance on W. King Street just after midnight.

That deputy along with several others responded and while en-route, received calls regarding two subjects who had been shot while sitting in a vehicle off of Chapin Street.

When deputies arrived at the residential driveway, they found two men with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities and began immediate trauma care for their injuries. At the time, neither victim could immediately describe a shooter(s) or a vehicle description that may be involved.

Fire Rescue summoned an air ambulance to transport the victims to a hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

Major Crimes Detectives are asking anyone in the community who may have information related to this event to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277- 8477 (TIPS), where you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $5000.00.

Tipsters can also download the Crime Stoppers App and submit tips through your mobile device.

