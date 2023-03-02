Two South Florida men charged with mail theft in St. Johns County

The arrests were made as part of a joint investigation between the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Two men from South Florida have been arrested on charges related to mail theft, fleeing and eluding and reckless driving, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Darren Simmons, 28, was charged with unlawful possession of the personal identification information of another person.

Anthony Kemp, 27, was charged with unlawful possession of the personal identification information of another person. He was also charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving.

SJSO says during the early morning hours of Feb. 9, deputies were notified that a vehicle involved in mail theft had entered the North Region of St. Johns County.

Deputies say they made contact in the area of 112 Bartram Oaks Walk and the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

Deputies say Precision Immobilization Technique was immediately initiated which ended the attempt to evade law enforcement and two suspects were taken into custody.

SJSO says a stolen mailbox master key, gloves, mask, numerous items of stolen mail and a firearm were located inside the vehicle.

Deputies previously told First Coast News that mail theft is an issue in their county.

Authorities urge neighborhoods to remain vigilant.

Deputies offered tips to for residents to make sure their mail gets from point A to point B. They said one's mail should not sit in a mailbox for a long period of time. Authorities suggests delivering the sensitive mail to a mailbox processing center.

Plus, one should keep an eye on their bank account in case of any changes.