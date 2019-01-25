JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The State Attorney Office said the death penalty is still on the table for two Jacksonville men accused of murder in two separate cases.

On Thursday, a grand jury charged Chad Absher with the first-degree murder of Ashlee Rucker.

RELATED: 'Please don't die': Sister recalls horrifying moments leading to Ashlee Rucker's death

Prosecutors said Absher shot Rucker and her sister in front of their young children.

A grand jury also indicted Gerard Stewart after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said he admitted to stabbing his wife to death and placing her body in the trunk of their car.

RELATED: Police arrest man suspected of killing his wife in attempted murder-suicide