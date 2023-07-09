Two Jacksonville men recovering at hospital after both were shot in leg, police say

JSO says officers responded to the area of 16th and Hubbard Street at approximately 11:43 p.m. Saturday and that both men are in non-life-threatening condition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are reported to have taken themselves to a hospital after both were injured in a shooting that took place in the Springfield area late Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the area of 16th and Hubbard Street at approximately 11:43 p.m. and found both men had suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. Both men are in non-life-threatening condition.

JSO's Violent Crimes Detectives are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance from the area of the incident to develop more information. Additionally, JSO's Crime Scene detectives are currently collecting physical evidence left at the scene.