Police: Two injured at a shooting at a party in Jacksonville North Estates area

Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man and woman were shot and injured at a party in the 14000 Block of Duval Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that the shooter was in a car and shot at the victims while driving by.

The man was in his late teens, with gunshot wounds to his arms and legs, police said. The woman was in her early 20s and had gunshot wounds to her legs.

Both victims are undergoing surgery, according to JSO.