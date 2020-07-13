Two injured in reported shooting in Brentwood area

Police say at this time, they do not have any suspect information.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries following a reported shooting in the Brentwood area overnight, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to 4300 block of Myrtle Avenue North in reference to a person shot. Officers located an outdoor scene with two victims. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

One victim has non-life-threatening injuries; the other victim is in critical condition, according to JSO. The victims are both in their twenties, one is male and the other is female.

Police say at this time, they do not have any suspect information. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.