Two injured during shooting on Jacksonville's Mid-Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting on Jacksonville's Mid-Westside, Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived to the 2000 block of 11th Street West to find two victims with gunshot wounds to their legs. Two adult men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers believe one of the victims was riding a bike at the time of the shooting.

Investigators have not identified any suspect information at this time.