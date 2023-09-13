Two Hawkers employees robbed at gunpoint, cars stolen in Five Points

JSO says they were able to recover two iPhones that were stolen during the robbery using the "find my iPhone application," but have not found the stolen vehicles.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Employees at a popular nightlife spot in Five Points had their car stolen while being robbed at gunpoint Monday night.

A police report shows two Hawkers Asian Street Food employees identified as Cameron Walters and Thomas Taylor had their car, phones and money stolen while leaving work at 10:55 p.m. The report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Walters and Taylor told police they were talking after leaving work, when three men they didn't recognize and dressed in all black, approached them from Oak Street.

After an encounter where one of the men was struck, the report says the suspects stole two iPhones, a $20 bill and Walters' drivers license, debit card and concealed carry license before running to their cars and driving off with it on Oak Street.

The responding officer at the scene didn't see any visible injuries to the victims from the "strike," the report states.

Police were able to track down the iPhones using the "find my iPhone application," according to the report, at the intersection of May and Lomax streets, however they only found the phones there, not the car. The stolen vehicles are a 2007 silver Saturn Ion owned by 50-year-old Gwendolynn Thompson but was driven by Taylor and a 2014 black Chevrolet Cruze owned and driven by Walters.

First Coast News spoke with the general manager at Hoptinger's, a bar up the block in the Five Points area, in which they say the carjacking happened in the parking lot behind Hoptinger's. However, the general manager says Hoptinger's was not robbed in the process.