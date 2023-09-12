Two fatal shootings in Jacksonville Tuesday morning

One victim died around 11 a.m. in the 5000 block of Cleveland Road and the other around 4:45 a.m. in the 3100 block of Breve drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported two fatal shootings in the city during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

One victim was shot and pronounced dead by first responders around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the police. The incident happened in the 3100 block of Breve Avenue.

The other victim, identified as a man, was found in the 5000 block of Cleveland Road at about 11 a.m. First responders pronounced them dead on scene.