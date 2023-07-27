Two drug houses raided, leading to two men's arrest in Flagler County

The FCSO Special Investigations Unit and SWAT Team seized fentanyl, methamphetamines, oxycodone and drug paraphernalia during the two searches.

BUNNELL, Fla. — Two men were arrested Tuesday in Flagler County following a drug raid that ended with several drugs being seized, according to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit and SWAT Team served two narcotics-related search warrants simultaneously at 25 Wood Ash Lane in Palm Coast and 500 North Central Ave. in Flagler Beach. Police say the search warrants were obtained from several previous undercover operations conducted by the sheriff's office SIU.

During the search at 25 Wood Ash Lane, detectives seized methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia. Jason Rowe was arrested and taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After the search at 500 North Central Ave., detectives found fentanyl, methamphetamines, oxycodone and drug paraphernalia. Scott Andersen was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, trafficking fentanyl, possession of schedule 2 substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the release, the amount of fentanyl seized from the home at 500 North Central Ave., is "enough to potentially kill 2,222 people."