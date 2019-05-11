The two Chinese nationals indicted in connection with a Navy lieutenant and his wife whose Jacksonville home was raided by the FBI and NCIS appeared in federal court for their arraignment Monday.

Ge Songtao and Zheng Yan both pleaded not guilty to the charges they were indicted on last Friday.

Their detention hearing was postponed until later in November. The defendant's attorneys said they needed more time to prepare.

Both defendants face charges of attempted smuggling and attempting to submit false export information. Songtao is also charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a non-US resident and citizen.

The Yangs are accused of attempting to smuggle military-style inflatable boats to China and falsifying export information. Investigators say Yang, Songtao, and Yan attempted to smuggle seven vessels and eight engines through Hong Kong to mainland China.

Yang, Songtao and Yan have been in communication via email since 2016 under the pretenses of business dealings between Songtao’s Shanghai-based company and the Yang company BQ Tree, LLC. But over 400 emails between Yang, Songtao and Yan primarily concern Songtao’s efforts to buy US manufactured vessels for both civilian and military purposes.

Both Yangs also face firearm-related offenses.

If convicted, the Yangs could face 20-25 years in federal prison.

During today's hearing, the government submitted a request for a kind of surveillance warrant, called a FISA warrant, typically sought in cases involving national security and espionage.

Fan Yang had held a top-secret security clearance from the Navy.

A trial date for Songtao and Yan is set for Jan. 6.