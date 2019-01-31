The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made two arrests in a murder investigation involving an 18-year-old found dead near the Florida State College of Jacksonville's South Campus.

Oneil Exantus, 18, was identified as a suspect in the case and a warrant was issued for murder. Initial attempts to locate Exantus at his residence were unsuccessful.

According to JSO, he fled the Jacksonville area, but with the assistance of the U.S. Marshall Service and the Terre Haute Police Department, Exantus was located. He was taken into custody in Indiana where he remains until being transported back to Jacksonville.

The second suspect, David Marc Robinson, 18, was also identified during the investigation. Robinson was already under arrest on an unrelated robbery case but has subsequently been charged in the murder of Minor.

Deshawn Terell Minor's body was found back in November in the woods near the 1700 block of Marina Drive. Deputies say the body appeared to be in severe stages of decomposition.

First Coast News has requested the arrest reports associated with this case and will bring you more details as they become available.