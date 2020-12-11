2 arrested in Lake City after bullet lands feet away from 6-year-old

During the chase, police say numerous bystanders and witnesses assisted officers by pointing out the direction the suspects ran.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Wednesday after a shooting incident in Lake City where a bullet landed in the bedroom of a 6-year-old girl while she was playing.

The Lake City Police Department initially responded to a call of shots fired in the area of SW Avalon Avenue and SW Putnam Street. Officers on the scene were able to confirm that no one had been shot, but two homes were identified as struck by gunfire.

Chief Argatha Gilmore said that one of the bullets landed in the bedroom of a 6-year-old child, several feet from where she was playing at that time.

Police say the suspects were described as young men, last seen fleeing the scene in a silver passenger car.

A nearby officer saw a silver passenger car speeding away from the area and tried to pull the vehicle over but the suspects driving evaded the officer. Police say the car made several turns through the neighborhood before the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

One suspect was apprehended shortly after and the second suspect was apprehended several blocks away with the help of a K-9 unit, according to police.

During the chase, police say numerous bystanders and witnesses assisted officers by pointing out the direction the suspects ran and even identified a location where they may have hidden a gun. The area was searched and police say a firearm was found.

One of the subjects is a juvenile and is being charged with Driving Without a License and Possession of Marijuana.

The other subject, identified as Marquez Graves, is being charged with Possession of Cocaine and Resisting Arrest.

“We do appreciate the numerous citizens who stepped up to call us as they saw the pursuit unfold to provide information about where the suspects were running and hiding," said Gilmore.