Two arrested in connection to February 2020 homicide at Jacksonville apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man at a Jacksonville apartment complex last February.

Andrew Joseph Rauco, 21 and Lavonta Dejuan Burrell, 29, were arrested for murder Thursday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Elias Alhirsh, Big Lou to family and friends, was visiting a friend at the Sugar Mill Apartments in Mandarin on Feb. 26, 2020, around 11:30 p.m.

As he was walking back to his car, police said two men approached him and a physical altercation occurred, which led to Alhirsh being shot several times.

The suspects left the scene in a dark-colored sedan.