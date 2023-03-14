Two arrested in connection to 4 armed-robbery incidents in Glynn County

Officials say during one of the incidents, one of the two male suspects, struck a victim in the face, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested in connection to four armed-robbery incidents in the Glynn County, according to officials.

Between March 10 and 11, the Brunswick Police and Glynn County Police Departments began investigating the robbery incidents.

Officials say during one of the incidents, one of the two male suspects, struck a victim in the face, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from both agencies recognized that the incidents were related and began a joint investigation.

On March 14, detectives searched for the suspect vehicle within the area of Perry Place Apartments and observed two people who fled from detectives and entered an apartment.

With the assistance of the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol, officials say they made contact with the occupants of the apartment, and several persons were detained.

A search warrant was later executed, resulting in evidence being recovered related to the investigations.

Verdez Pinkston, 19, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery. He also had outstanding warrants. In addition, a 17-year-old suspect was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. First Coast News is not naming that individual due to his age.

Both subjects were taken to the Glynn County Jail.

Assistant Chief Angela Smith stated, “The incidents that occurred this weekend were alarming and a clear indication that this type of criminal activity had the potential to escalate into something much more dangerous. It was paramount for investigators to work together to bring those responsible into custody expeditiously."