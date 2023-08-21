Two arrested in Georgia, accused of stealing hundreds of lottery tickets

The Camden County Sheriff's Office says a man stole eight scratch-off ticket books from a liquor store and ran.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are facing multiple charges after stealing hundreds of scratch off tickets from a liquor store in Georgia, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

A cashier working at a Pop A Top Package Store in Waverly, Georgia told deputies Wednesday a man entered the store and pretended to fill out a lottery ticket at the front counter.

While standing at the register, the man grabbed a lottery ticket holder which held eight scratch-off ticket books and ran, according to deputies.

As the man was attempting to drive away, his gray pickup truck got stuck in a ditch in front of the store. The driver then got out of the ditch and fled on Highway 17 toward Glynn County, according to CCSO.

Deputies identified a second man driving the truck using store security footage.

At approximately 1:50 a.m. Thursday, the St. Mary's Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the robbery.

The truck fled from the traffic stop at high speed but was eventually stopped on I-95 when deputies used a PIT maneuver. The two passengers attempted to flee on foot but were stopped by deputies.

Deputies identified the driver as Michael Conley and the passenger as Travis Walls.

Both suspects had multiple lottery tickets on their person and in their vehicle, deputies say. The plastic lottery display that was stolen was also located in the vehicle.

Both suspects were taken into custody and taken to the Camden County Jail.

Conley told deputies he stole the tickets to "start a new life" in Florida, according to the arrest report.

Walls' charges include theft and fleeing and eluding. Conley's charges include theft, fleeing and eluding, and reckless driving.