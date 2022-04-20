'My other half': Twin sister says Jacksonville 17-year-old killed in shooting was a superstar

"My brother was my everything, you know? My other half," Jazarya said. "And he's still living through me. He's still with me. I don't feel like he's gone at all."

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jon Dantzler, also known as "JD", was known as a standout athlete for the Ed White Commanders.

His twin sister, Jazarya, talked to First Coast News. She described how life without her other half is not the same. The bond they shared, to Jazarya, was unbreakable.

"My brother was my everything, you know? My other half," Jazarya said. "And he's still living through me. He's still with me. I don't feel like he's gone at all."

JD was shot Sunday night. Investigators said the shooting happened near a park, a spot on the city's Westside where several teens were hanging out. Police said three teens drove to a shopping plaza on 103rd street, calling for help. JD died at the scene.

"[I] still feel like he's gonna call me any second now, like 'come get me'," Jazarya said.

The twin sister told First Coast News JD was amazing, and he was loved by so many people. He had dreams of becoming a Dallas Cowboy. JD's high school football coach, Lawrence Johnson, described the 17-year-old as a leader. The wide-receiver was on the team for a year.

"He kind of pushed his teammates as hard as he could. So, he was just kind of a good all around kid to be around," Johnson added.

Jazarya mentioned how he had multiple offers from colleges. While dealing with a heartbreaking loss, she said her brother is keeping her strong.

"He's at peace," she said.

At last check, police have not informed FCN about any arrests in the case.