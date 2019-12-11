Brianna Williams, the mother of missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of child neglect and giving false information to investigators, according to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams.

Brianna Williams was arrested hours after the remains of a child was found between the cities of Linden and Demopolis, Alabama. Mike Williams said there are indications the remains may be Taylor Williams, but the exact identification of the remains per forensic tests are pending.

Mike Williams also confirmed that Brianna Williams is in the hospital in serious condition after an apparent overdose.

(Story continues below.)

On Monday, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams named Brianna Williams as a person of interest after she stopped cooperating with police last week.

Brianna Williams reported her daughter missing last Wednesday around 7:20 a.m. from their home on Ivey Street in Jacksonville, Fla. Upon investigating, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for the girl.

The search has since expanded near Demopolis, Alabama.

