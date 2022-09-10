Trucker arrested in connection to murder of passenger found dead near truck stop in Camden County

Camden County police reported a body found near a truck stop in October. They say the victim was passenger in a truck, and the truck driver was arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WOODBINE, Ga. — The video attached to the story is from when the victim in this crime was originally found.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a woman found dead near a truck stop near Exit 14 in Woodbine, Georgia, on October 8.

Jessica Goodrich, 46, was from Worcester, Massachusetts and traveling in a long-distance truckers vehicle before her body was found in a wooden area just off the road.

The suspect arrested was the driver of the vehicle, 47-year-old Jason Palmer, also of Massachusetts.

Camden County investigators were able to locate Palmer's truck at a truck stop in Indiana. Camden County Investigators notified The U.S. Marshall’s Office and Indiana Law Enforcement the location of the truck and driver and he was detained.

The driver, Jason Palmer was detained until Camden County Investigators could continue the investigation in Indiana.

Palmer was arrested on charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and concealing the death of Jessica Goodrich.