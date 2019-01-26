After searching since 7 a.m. Friday morning for nearly 12 hours, 88-year-old Wallace Buster Gerrald is still missing.

Gerrald was last seen around lunchtime in October of 2015. He reportedly traveled to Palatka from South Carolina to take care of some business following the passing of a family member.

Multiple agencies regenerated search efforts in Clay County after Gerrald's truck was found abandoned on private property on Saturday, Jan. 19.

Police say the conditions have not been ideal since they started searching Sunday.

“We actually had one of our members get bit by a pygmy rattlesnake through this and there are a lot of elements out there that are dangerous,” said a deputy on scene.

Over 100 law enforcement personnel across a half dozen agencies spent much of the Friday searching a quarter-mile of private property for the missing man.

“It looks like the vehicle traveled to this section of the property where it was located, possibly got stuck and from that point, it was vacated,” said Clay County Sheriff Public Information Officer Chris Padgett.

First Coast News was told the property owners live out of state primarily, but rent the property for hunting purposes.

“The last time the property was thoroughly checked in this area a very long time and the truck was never seen,” Padgett said.

Padgett said based on the condition of the truck, wear and tear make authorities believe the truck’s been there for years.

“There was no serious body damage," Padgett said. "There’s no burning of the vehicle or anything like that in order to conceal it.”

Throughout the search efforts, law enforcement said the owners of the property have been cooperative.

“They have been absolutely cooperative," Padgett said. "There’s been no resistance there. They’ve opened up the property to us to come in and do a full force search.”

Police have recovered items believed to be from Gerrald and are waiting to have them tested before ruling out foul play.

They are not sure if the truck was driven to the property before Gerrald went missing.