Triple shooting near Jacksonville nightclub leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

So far, investigators have neither a suspect nor a motive for the shooting, though it does appear to be an isolated incident, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One person is dead and two others were injured after a Sunday morning shooting in Jacksonville's Azalea Terrace area.

At 2:30 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Patton Road and Southside Boulevard. The shooting happened as nearby Mascara's Nightclub was letting patrons out for the night.

When officers arrived, they found three in their 20's men had been shot, according to the JSO.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. First responders took the other two victims to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.