‘I was a good parent': Man accused of murdering his son's mom wants to reconnect with child

His mental competence in question, a man accused of killing four people in two murders wrote a lengthy statement seeking contact with his son.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The mental competence of a man accused of killing four people in two unrelated shootings – once in the presence of his 8-year-old son -- remains an unsettled legal issue. But in a four-page, seemingly cogent statement, Terrell Lewis argues against a custody plan placing the child with his maternal grandmother.

“I was a good parent to my son, even though I have had my situations," Lewis wrote. “This situation has torn me into pieces."

Lewis, 38, is charged with murdering three people in April, including the child’s mother, Johnisha Williams. The child’s disappearance in the hours following the crime prompted an Amber Alert; was recovered safely in his father’s custody.

Lewis is also charged with killing 24-year-old Deja Daniels in March by shooting her repeatedly in the face.

He has pleaded not guilty in both cases, and his attorneys contend he may mentally incompetent to stand trial. According to court records, Lewis “has exhibited inappropriate behavior” in his attorneys' presence, “appears disoriented as to time and place” and “as been unable to disclose … pertinent facts surrounding the alleged offense.”

A psychologist retained by the defense found Lewis incompetent to proceeded; state prosecutors are seeking a second opinion.

Lewis’ written statement appears in a separate child custody case. Lewis is fighting Johnisha Williams’ mother for custody of the couple’s son. In his statement, Lewis complains that Williams’ mother allowed the child to play Grand Theft Auto at her house, which Lewis said he opposed because it “has violence and pornography.” He argued that his own mother, living in Georgia, should be given custody of the boy.

“I do want him to be successful in life,” Lewis wrote. “Please be advised that I’m trying and staying positive about the situation so I can at least see my son again or even talk to him again. I would like to keep up with my son to make sure he is ok until this matter is over or solve[d].”

The custody matter is ongoing.