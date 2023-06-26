Trial moved to Clay County for man accused of killing Florida police officer

The trial was initially expected to be held in Volusia County but will now take place at the Clay County Courthouse on Sept. 5.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A judge has granted a motion for a change of venue in the upcoming trial for Othal Wallace, who is accused in the shooting death of a Daytona Beach police officer.

Other counties considered by the court were Escambia, Santa Rosa, Bay and Lee. Documents indicate that the court considered safety measures and protocols for each courthouse, accessibility, condition of the facilities and other criteria when making its final decision.

The Florida State Attorney's Office previously said it will seek the death penalty against Wallace.

Wallace allegedly shot Daytona Beach police Officer Jason Raynor in the head on June 23, 2021.

Around 9 p.m. Raynor, 26, responded to a suspicious incident near Kingston Avenue, police reported. It was during this call that Raynor approached a suspicious vehicle.

Wallace shot Raynor in the head before fleeing from the area, investigators believe. Raynor was rushed to the hospital for surgery and recovery.

Meanwhile, authorities arrested Wallace on the morning of June 26.