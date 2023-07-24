Leader of Jacksonville meth ring goes back to trial, accused of hiring hit man

Dustine Westfall is charged in a 2018 crime, where police say he paid someone to kill a man. The former ER nurse was already sentenced to 25 years on drug charges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dustine Westfall, an ex-emergency room nurse sentenced to 25 years in prison during a massive drug bust, is now headed to trial for hiring a hit man. Jury selection was underway in Duval County court Monday, as prosecutors plan to argue that Westfall is responsible for both a murder and attempted murder.

Westfall was accused of paying a man named Justin Williamson to commit murder.

On Feb. 8, 2018, Williamson shot and killed Jennifer Renee Embree, 37, and critically injured her boyfriend, Michael Christopher Collins, 35. Police said Collins was the intended mark; Embree, seemingly an unfortunate causality.

Williamson was arrested 20 days later -- he is serving 40 years for murder and attempted murder.

It wasn't until October 2019 that police announced that Westfall would also be facing charges in the crime. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said he and Williamson were friends; Westfall asked him to kill Collins for money.