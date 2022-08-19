Judge delays trial for Aiden Fucci, teen accused of killing Tristyn Bailey, until 2023

Public Defender Rosemarie Peoples said she was trying to protect the trial process and ensure that there would be “one clean trial,” untainted by bias.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing Tristyn Bailey, and his representation appeared in court on Friday morning to hear the judge's ruling on several motions filed ahead of trial.

The judge granted the defense's request to push back the murder trial until February of 2023. Public Defender Rosemarie Peoples said she was trying to protect the trial process and ensure that there would be “one clean trial,” untainted by bias or the risk of mistrial.

The exact date of the trial has not been set, at this time. The judge said his intention was to begin jury selection the week before the trial, once that date is nailed down.

Additionally, Fucci's attorney attempted to limit evidence and restrict access to his murder trial. These attempts were mostly unsuccessful for the defense.

Fucci's team withdrew two motions during the appearance; the request to exclude video camera's from being present during the jury selection and the request to close pretrial proceedings to the public and the media.

Fucci is accused of slaying his classmate, Bailey, by stabbing her 114 times in May of 2021. He was 14 at the time but is being charged as an adult with first degree murder.

Fucci is facing life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty.

Over a dozen of Bailey's loved ones attended the court appearance, many wearing teal in honor of her memory.

Bailey was 13-years-old at the time of her death. Her body was found on Mother's Day, after she was reported missing.