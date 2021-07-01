Trial begins for Jacksonville woman whose teeth were broken during arrest

Last May, Brittany Chrishawn Williams was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. During the arrest, her front teeth were broken.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (WARNING: This story contains elements and video that some may find disturbing)

The trial for a woman whose arrest garnered attention after she accused the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office of excessive force began Tuesday.

Brittany Chrishawn Williams was arrested May 13, 2020 and charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Police say she kicked an arresting officer in the hip. Williams has pleaded not guilty.

During the arrest, her front teeth were broken.

In December, Williams released a heavily edited video painting a picture of excessive force -- video that gained traction on social media. Something the video does not capture is her repeated comments and threats involving a gun in a recorded 911 call.

First Coast News obtained the complete body cam footage, as well as a key 911 call to police.

The 911 recording was made when Williams called police asking for help in forcing an officer parked in her driveway to leave.

According to the police report, the officer was checking emails and declined her request to move his squad car out of her driveway. The report says she responded by throwing a plastic spoon coated with some kind of substance at the officer as he sat in his squad car.

She then dialed 911.

"There is an officer parked in my yard, in my front yard in my driveway yelling at me for no reason and refusing to move, and I need him to move now," she told the dispatcher. "This is my house. I don’t know who he is."

Williams told 911 dispatchers she was scared for her life.

“I do not trust him. I don’t trust white officers, especially males, and I’m here and I’m a female and young by myself. This is my home and he’s telling me he’s not about to leave. How dare he? And if I pull my gun on him and he shoot me and kill me, then, what I’m a do?”

“Ma’am, don’t do that,” the operator responded.

Later in the call, the 911 operator tells Williams to put the gun away while officers arrive. "Just to keep the situation diffused, just put the gun up for me. Okay?” The dispatcher asked.

“I will,” replied Williams.

Moments later, when a second officer arrives and approaches Williams on her front step, Williams can be heard screaming.

The first officer's body cam footage shows Williams on the phone on her front porch when the second officer approaches. She backs away and starts to run inside when he grabs and tackles her. The officer would later claim that she kicked him.

A third officer's body camera footage does not show the incident because his camera immediately dislodged in the struggle.

Williams' attorney Jeff Chuckwuma previously told First Coast News that Williams has no prior criminal record, and says the officers used excessive force on the 95 pound woman.