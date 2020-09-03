NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The family of Trenton Fort continues to seek answers and they want to know why their 16-year-old son was shot and killed back in February.

Police are still investigating the West Nassau High School football player’s death. Meanwhile, the family’s attorney is working to uncover more details about the suspects involved.

Attorney John Phillips is representing Fort's family. Phillips says he’s looking for people that knew the teen closely and also information about the suspects believed to be involved in Fort’s death.

“Good kid, good family…and they just want answers," Phillips said. "They want to know what happened.”

Phillips was retained as attorney weeks after Fort was shot and killed. The sheriff’s office says three people have been arrested and will be facing charges. While everyone involved is a juvenile, Phillips believes there should still be some accountability for their actions.

“I don’t expect them to be charged as kids," he said. "The ones involved had very adult-like behavior."

Deputies say that witnesses identified the suspected shooter. He was detained at a McDonalds in Callahan, and police say he could eventually face a second-degree murder charge. Two other suspects will face various charges in connection with Fort's death.

Fort's death is a tragedy for the Callahan community with friends and family rallying around the teen's family.

Phillips says there is potential for a lawsuit against the suspects and their families. He says Fort was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“We want to be able to down the road that Trent Fort’s life mattered and it mattered to a lot of people,” Phillips added.

First Coast News asked the sheriff’s office for any additional information and they say the case is still under investigation.

