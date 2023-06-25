Traffic stop uncovers nearly a pound of marijuana in Glynn County

The driver and passenger were both booked on different charges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were arrested earlier this week during a traffic stop in Glynn County, in which deputies found several bags of marijuana, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

GCSO's Traffic Team stopped a van allegedly travelling 98 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 95. The post states that a strong smell of unburnt green marijuana was detected and the van's passenger said he had "about a pound" of marijuana in his possession.

Police say they found several "Cookies" bags containing marijuana, a large plastic bag of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash upon a search of the vehicle.