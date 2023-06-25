x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Traffic stop uncovers nearly a pound of marijuana in Glynn County

The driver and passenger were both booked on different charges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were arrested earlier this week during a traffic stop in Glynn County, in which deputies found several bags of marijuana, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

GCSO's Traffic Team stopped a van allegedly travelling 98 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 95. The post states that a strong smell of unburnt green marijuana was detected and the van's passenger said he had "about a pound" of marijuana in his possession.

Police say they found several "Cookies" bags containing marijuana, a large plastic bag of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash upon a search of the vehicle.

The driver of the van is being charged with DUI, speeding and driving without a license while the passenger of the van, faces charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.

Credit: Glynn County Sheriff's Office
Several "Cookies" bags of marijuana, among other drug-related items were found during the traffic stop.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Police investigating bomb threat in residential area of Northwest Jacksonville

Before You Leave, Check This Out