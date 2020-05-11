Man shot in arm in Downtown Jacksonville, expected to be OK

An officer found a man with a gunshot wound on his arm near Ocean Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting incident in Downtown Jacksonville Thursday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Sgt. Brown tells First Coast News that around 5 a.m. an officer heard a gunshot near N Main Street. That officer then found a man with a gunshot wound on his arm a few blocks away at Ocean St.

Officers rendered aid and the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to be OK.

His identity has not been released but police say the victim is in his 50s.

There is little known suspect information at this time.