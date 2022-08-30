'If you don't live here, don't come here:' Town Center residents demand drivers stop using intersections for car stunts

Residents living in Sail Cove Town Center apartments say cars are using the intersection at Gate Pkwy. and Shiloh Mill Blvd. to perform car stunts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents living in Sail Cove Town Center apartments say cars are using the intersection at Gate Parkway and Shiloh Mill Boulevard to perform car stunts like donuts and drifting.

It’s an issue that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been cracking down on in recent months, but that has not stopped. Residents say they want JSO to patrol the intersection regularly at night.

Residents say between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., the area erupts in a rumble of car engines and squealing tires.

“We have issues with people drag racing, starting at the red light here doing donuts in the middle of the intersection with very, very, very loud music,” Resident Eric Riebel said.

Riebel says some nights, cars are heard driving up and down the street for hours, and he can see everything from his apartment balcony.

“They do their spin outs in the intersection, in the church parking lot across the street, and then they go do it at Merrill Lynch and then repeat themselves,” Riebel said.

Riebel says he brought his concerns to the complex staff Thursday and also reported it to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO says it’s not aware of any incidents in the area. Chris St. Fort says he has been staying with friends for a few days and says it’s so loud he is afraid to walk the dogs.

"There were two nights, the first night, the guy comes out here, does a donut, peels off, and then four cops start chasing him,” Visitor Chris St. Fort said. "That was at 1:30 a.m. and then the next day boom on cue he does it again just going through the night doing donuts. I just can't imagine if I'm walking here, and these guys are doing donuts across the crosswalk, and they don't see me, they are just going to hit me."

Riebel says his balcony is just feet from the intersection and wants drivers to know he and his neighbors are scared for their safety.

“If you don't live here, don't come here and do this. And if you stop, please, it's enough,” Riebel said.