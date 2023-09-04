Toddler killed in Palm Coast shooting

Flagler County deputies responded to a home after a frantic 911 call. They arrived to find an 18-month-old girl with a bullet wound to the head.

PALM COAST, Fla. — A toddler is dead after being shot late Sunday at a home on Ranwood Lane in Palm Coast. Flagler County deputies responded to the residence after receiving a frantic 911 call at around 11:45 p.m., according to a sheriff's office news release.

Deputies arrived to find an 18-month-old girl deceased. She had a gunshot wound to the head, the news release states. No arrests have been made.