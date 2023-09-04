Toddler killed in Palm Coast shooting

PALM COAST, Fla. — A toddler is dead after being shot late Sunday at a home on Ranwood Lane in Palm Coast. Flagler County deputies responded to the residence after receiving a frantic 911 call at around 11:45 p.m., according to a sheriff's office news release.
Deputies arrived to find an 18-month-old girl deceased. She had a gunshot wound to the head, the news release states. No arrests have been made.
Major Case Unit detectives are still actively gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses. ... This death may have been accidental; however, the investigation is still active and ongoing with the assistance of FDLE’s Crime Scene Investigators," the news release states.