Timothy Scott, convicted 2019 Palatka armed robber, sentenced to 50 years

The 19-year-old teen is sentenced to 50 years in state prison after being convicted of two counts of aggravated battery in November last year.

PALATKA, Fla. — The 19-year-old Palatka teenager who was convicted last year of shooting two other teenagers in a 2019 attempted robbery, was sentenced Monday in court.

Timothy Scott was sentenced to 50 years in Florida State Prison. He was found guilty and charged with two counts of attempted robbery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated battery with bodily harm in Nov. 2022.

According to the State Attorney's Office, Scott had been accused of several gun-related crimes in the past, including burglary and grand theft of firearm charges.