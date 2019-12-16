Officers and multiple agencies with The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office searched throughout the night after an Amber Alert was issued for two missing children last seen on the Westside late Sunday morning.

It's been over 16 hours since six-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams were last seen playing in front of their home in the 10200 block of West Beaver Street in the Paradise Village mobile home park around 11:30 a.m.

RELATED: JSO continues to search for missing 5-year-old girl, 6-year-old boy last seen on the Westside

Here is a look at what's happened since their disappearance.

Monday

4 a.m. - Police release new photos of missing children Braxton and Bri'ya Williams

Braxton & Bri’ya Williams

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

3:30 a.m. - It's been 16 hours since the two children were last seen

2:30 a.m. - Crews continue to search throughout the night. Volunteers have come out to aid the search with flashlights

1:05 a.m. - Active search continues for the two missing children on the Westside as sends a team of 15 or so firefighters into the woods

Sunday

11:11 p.m. - Police say the search for Braxton and Bri'ya Williams continues. They are asking anyone living in or around the 10200 block of W. Beaver Street to check around their property to include exterior structures and under mobile homes.

7:43 p.m. - A family member tells First Coast News the house with the police car out front (*see tweet below) is where the Williams family lives. One person says both parents were inside at the time the kids went missing.

This information has not been confirmed with police

6:50 p.m. - During a police briefing, a JSO Spokesperson noted that they were past the 7-hour mark and said the children could realistically be anywhere in Florida if they are not alone

5:14 p.m. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a formal Amber Alert

4:30 p.m. - JSO sent out a "BOLO" or Be on the Lookout warning for the children

Braxton Williams (left) and Bri'ya Williams (right) were last seen playing in front of a home on the Westside before they were reported missing.

JSO

1:30 p.m. - Family before them missing to JSO at around 1:30 p.m. after they say they searched for kids for 90 minutes

11:30 a.m. - Police say 6-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams were last seen playing in front of a home in the 10200 block of West Beaver Street

RELATED: Brianna Williams court date moved to January