'I'm still angry:' It's been three years since Ahmaud Arbery's murder

Despite getting justice, Arbery Sr. says his life will never be the same.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020.

It's been three years since his murder shook the nation. This, after a recording of his shooting death went viral.

Travis and Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan will stay in prison for the rest of their lives as a result of the crime. The victim's family, however, is forever changed because of this tragedy.

First Coast News caught up with Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery Sr. in Brunswick, Georgia.

Despite getting justice, Arbery Sr. says life will never be the same. The father of three said he has to get used to saying he has two children.

Ahmaud was the youngest of the three.

"It's hurtful to me that I have to wake up every day and I can't hear from my lil' baby boy," Arbery Sr. said. "I'm still angry. I'm still upset. I'm still mad."

Arbery Sr. said he and his son used to talk on the phone almost every day, even if it was a short call to say 'I love you'. Through the heartache, the Brunswick father said he has to be strong for his son.

Arbery Sr. described his son as lovable and kind. Someone who cannot be replaced. To Arbery Sr. being strong also means being healthy. He keeps his son's memory alive by doing what Ahmaud loved to do; running.

"You can't fight no justice being out of shape," Arbery Sr. chuckled. "You got to stay strong. Body and mind, bro."

Even though Ahmaud's killers are in prison, Arbery Sr. said the fight for justice is far from over. He believes the former Brunswick District Attorney, Jackie Johnson, needs to be held accountable.

Johnson is accused of abusing her oath of office and delaying the arrests of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William Bryan. Johnson was supposed to be arraigned back in December, but her was hearing was postponed. A new date has not been set.

"We got Jackie Johnson. We ain't forget about her. She got to be called to justice too," Arbery Sr. said.