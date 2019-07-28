The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos Sunday of robbers at a Jacksonville arcade on July 1. Police say three armed men entered Black JAX Arcade, 8596 Beach Blvd., at 2 a.m., took a gun from a security guard and robbed the business.

JSO released the following photo Sunday of a person they said robbed a Jacksonville arcade July 1.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Reward of up to $3,000 is possible by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.