Three people are being treated after being shot during an incident on Northwest Jacksonville Sunday evening.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 5:30 p.m. they were made aware of a person shot in the 5000 block of Cleveland Road. Once on scene, officers say they located a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

JSO says a second man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound later arrived at a hospital for medical treatment, followed by a third shortly after.

Police believe these injuries stem from a single incident but have not released any additional information.

Detectives from the JSO Investigations Division are investigating the case.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.