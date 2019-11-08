JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three men were shot in a Moncrief neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were called to the 1200 block of West 22nd Street shortly after 8 p.m. in regards to a shooting that happened outdoors, police said.

All victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness at the scene told First Coast News he was DJing a block party when bullets started flying past his head.

First Coast News spoke to a neighbor concerned about the shooting.

"To hear that someone got shot -- it's a disaster to me," he said. "I'm going to be praying for the ones that got hurt and even for the ones that escalate violence. You know, we have to say a prayer for them."

JSO roped off three blocks to investigate the incident. JSO does not have information about a suspect.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.