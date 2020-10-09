Three people shot at DeKalb County Waffle House, police say

Here is what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were shot at a Waffle House early Thursday morning, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

It happened at the chain's location on Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Police said the altercation started inside the restaurant. It appears that two groups of individuals got into a dispute inside the restaurant. Police said the dispute continued into the parking lot where multiple shots were fired. The dispute and shooting involved males and females.

At this time, police said all three were all taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one has died.