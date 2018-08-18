The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the Eastside after reporting three people shot in the 1200 block of E. 3rd St.

JSO initially reported there being an undetermined death, but have since corrected the report, saying no one has died. They did say all three shooting victims are in a local hospital suffering from serious to life-threatening injuries.

All victims are males, believed to be between the ages of 18 and 30.

The vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting that witnesses say fled the scene has been identified by JSO.

If you have any information on this incident, you can call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

