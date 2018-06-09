Three men and one minor were arrested and charged with kidnapping and robbery in Putnam County.

Jamari’ Cishaun Jones, 18, Torrance Vernard Boyd, 21, Tavaris Joquez Brinson, 18, and a 16-year-old during a robbery investigation at Mellon Manor Apartments early Wednesday morning.

A victim called 911 and told operators that several men forced him into a car, held him at gunpoint and drove him to an ATM to steal his money.

The victim said the suspects were driving a black BMW with license plate “EXCUSE1”.

The victim said when his debit card got stuck in the machine, he ran away. The victim told deputies other men were holding his friend in the parking lot of Mellon Manor Apartments.

When deputies arrived at the apartments they found a second victim alone and bleeding. The second victim told deputies he was “pistol-whipped” prior to his friend being taken away.

The second victim told deputies he and his friend had met the suspects earlier at a gas station and asked if they sold marijuana. The suspects told the victims to meet them at the apartments.

When the victim and suspects arrived at the apartments, the victims said the suspects surrounded their vehicle, robbed them and took one of the victims to the ATM.

Deputies found the BMW and suspects described by the victims near St. Johns Avenue and Zeagler Drive. After the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection, deputies conducted a traffic stop. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a handgun.

Police found three additional guns, including one reported stolen in 2012 from Satsuma.

Detectives arrested Jones, Boyd and Brinson. Each were charged with one count of kidnapping and two counts of robbery. They were taken to the Putnam County Jail and held without bond. The minor was taken to the juvenile detention center in Gainesville.

