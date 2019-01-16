Three people are dead and two are arrested following several fentanyl-related deaths in Camden County last year.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says that Camden County law enforcement responded to three separate deaths within hours of each other. Andrew Bargman, 57, Antone Moncrieff, 27, and Melissa Nelson, 41, were all found deceased in various locations in Camden County.

On Tuesday, Rashaad Hines was arrested for one count of distribution or sale of a controlled substance, fentanyl and cocaine possession and felony murder for the death of Andrew Bargman.

Alonzo Davis, 39, was also arrested last year for distribution or sale of a controlled substance, fentanyl and cocaine possession and one count of felony murder for the death of Antone Moncrieff.

GBI says that they were assisted by St. Mary's Police Department, Kingsland Police Department, and the Camden County Sheriff's Office in this investigation to determine if there was a connection between the deaths. They were able to find out that all three individuals died as a result of acute Fentanyl and Cocaine Toxicity.

GBI says this investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Camden County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 912-510-5163.

