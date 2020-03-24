A woman shot in her lower body in the Arlington area Monday night is expected to be OK.

The incident happened in the 8200 block of Kona Avenue in the Oakwood Villa Apartments around 10 p.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

When JSO arrived on the scene, the found a woman in her apartment with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there were three other individuals in the apartment at the time of the shooting. They have all been detained for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward, they can be anonymous by calling 1-800-845-TIPS.